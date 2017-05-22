Food

Mediterranean cookout: chicken kebabs, couscous and cucumber-tomato salad

TODAY

Chef and "Check, Please!" host Catherine De Orio visits the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite healthy, Mediterranean-inspired recipes that are great for easy entertaining.

Mediterranean-spiced chicken kebabs: Make them for Memorial Day

Mediterranean-spiced chicken kebabs: Make them for Memorial Day

She shows us how to make marinated and spice rubbed grilled chicken kebabs with a garlicky yogurt sauce; Israeli couscous flavored with fresh herbs; and cool cucumber and tomato salad with tangy lemon vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Chicken Kebabs with Garlic-Yogurt Sauce
Catherine de Orio's Mediterranean-spiced chicken kebabs
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
4
Get the recipe

The warmth of the spices combined with the cool yogurt sauce is a perfect match. The yogurt keeps the chicken moist during cooking, making it virtually goof proof! This recipe is quick and easy to make, and can be made outdoors on the grill in the summer or brought indoors during colder months.

Herbed Israeli Couscous
Shutterstock
Get the recipe

This is a great make-ahead recipe because it tastes just as good the next day! And best of all, there is so little hands-on time with the recipe that when I have people over, I can actually socialize.

Village Salad with Tangy Lemon Vinaigrette
Catherine de Orio's village salad
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get the recipe

I grew up eating and cooking Mediterranean food so the flavors remind me of home — and this recipe is bursting with flavor!

If you like those Mediterranean recipes, you should also try these:

Zingy Braised Chicken with Pepperoncini and Olives
Get the recipe
Mediterranean Potato Salad
Get the recipe

This cod en papillote recipe is great for a Mediterranean diet

