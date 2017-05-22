Mediterranean cookout: chicken kebabs, couscous and cucumber-tomato salad

share tweet pin email

Chef and "Check, Please!" host Catherine De Orio visits the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite healthy, Mediterranean-inspired recipes that are great for easy entertaining.

She shows us how to make marinated and spice rubbed grilled chicken kebabs with a garlicky yogurt sauce; Israeli couscous flavored with fresh herbs; and cool cucumber and tomato salad with tangy lemon vinaigrette.

The warmth of the spices combined with the cool yogurt sauce is a perfect match. The yogurt keeps the chicken moist during cooking, making it virtually goof proof! This recipe is quick and easy to make, and can be made outdoors on the grill in the summer or brought indoors during colder months.

This is a great make-ahead recipe because it tastes just as good the next day! And best of all, there is so little hands-on time with the recipe that when I have people over, I can actually socialize.

I grew up eating and cooking Mediterranean food so the flavors remind me of home — and this recipe is bursting with flavor!

