Go Mediterranean with zingy braised chicken and a tzatziki-kale salad

We swear: Eating healthy can be both easy and flavorful. The proof is in the pudding: Ryan Scott describes his braised chicken with olives and pepperoncini as "zingy" and "simple," and the creamy tzatziki dressing for his kale salad with brown rice and chickpeas, he says, is "so flavorful that you don't even realize it's healthy." Together, they make the perfect refreshing-yet-filling weeknight dinner (and leftover lunch).

