It was groovy! See amazing behind-the-scenes photos from TODAY's 'Bennie and the Jets' music video

Food

Go Mediterranean with zingy braised chicken and a tzatziki-kale salad

TODAY

We swear: Eating healthy can be both easy and flavorful. The proof is in the pudding: Ryan Scott describes his braised chicken with olives and pepperoncini as "zingy" and "simple," and the creamy tzatziki dressing for his kale salad with brown rice and chickpeas, he says, is "so flavorful that you don't even realize it's healthy." Together, they make the perfect refreshing-yet-filling weeknight dinner (and leftover lunch).

Zingy Braised Chicken with Pepperoncini and Olives
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

RELATED: #StartTODAY with Hoda: 7-day Mediterranean diet to look and feel better than ever

Tzatziki-Kale Salad with Brown Rice and Chickpeas
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

More: Food Healthy On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP