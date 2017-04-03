McDonald's makes pizza? Here's where to find it

share tweet pin email

Ah, the glorious golden arches, under which you can find treasures like the Big Mac, the McRib, arguably the best fries in America, and oh yeah, the McPizza.

Wait, what? McDonald's sells pizza?!

If you grew up in the nineties, this is old news — but what may be new news to you is that it's still available at two locations in the US, reports Canada.com.

The elusive dish first launched in Canada in the '80s, and quickly spread to the U.S. before being discontinued by the late '90s due to high prices and long wait times.

These days, you can get a McPizza — if you're up for a road trip. The pizza is available in Pomeroy, Ohio and Spencer, West Virginia, thanks to McDonald's franchise owner Greg Mills who has somehow kept it alive after all these years (though Canada.com reports that it's not the exact same recipe).

Earlier this month, three guys from Canada did just that. Nathan Dallaire, Dan Sutherland, and Mitchell Boughner went on a quest to find McPizza. They drove almost 1,000 miles round trip to West Virginia, and the video of their adventure has gotten a lot of attention.

The three guys have known each other for over 10 years, and this was their first time doing a big road trip. "We all ate the pizza when we were kids. It was a simpler time," Mitchell Boughner told TODAY Food over the phone. "We just decided to film it for fun. We definitely didn't expect it to go viral."

Since then, people from all over have taken the same journey:

After a 10 hour round trip, I'd still say it was worth it! #mcdonalds #spencerwv #mcpizza A post shared by miranda light (@mirandalight11) on Mar 25, 2017 at 10:49pm PDT

But was the 1,000 mile road trip really worth it?

"Absolutely!" says Nathan Dallaire. "We wanted to make some memories and eat some pizza. It was delicious back then and it tasted just like we remembered it."