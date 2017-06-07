Meet the McFlurry sandwich: The 'secret' McDonald's dessert that's going viral

share tweet pin email

There’s a new dessert craze happening at McDonald’s, but it’s not one that you’ll actually find on the menu. This DIY treat was created by a fan of the fast food chain, and it involves two sweet snacks you can order from the restaurant: the McFlurry and chocolate chip cookies.

Twitter user @nxthvniel_ seems to be the first person to have posted this creative concoction which involves taking two cookies and spreading the Oreo McFlurry between them to create an ice cream sandwich. A McFlurry sandwich, if you will.

The post soon took off on social media gaining over 18,000 retweets and 58,000 likes. Some users called the creator a visionary and ahead of the times while others were just mad they hadn’t thought of that combination yet. (Why hadn't we?!)

We think it's the sweet version of the Chicken Big Mac — a Big Mac with the beef patties swapped out for McChicken patties — which is now on the official menu in Australia. First, people were DIY-ing it by buying a Big Mac and a McChicken and swapping the patties — much like the McFlurry Sandwich. Could it be the next "secret" sandwich to make it onto the official menu?

People have been trying the hidden menu item out themselves, and the feedback has been positive so far.

Not all McDonald’s restaurants sell the chocolate chip cookies, but if the one near you is a participating location, you might want to give it a try for dessert — following your Chicken Big Mac, of course.