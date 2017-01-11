share tweet pin email

Whether you like them spicy or sweet and sticky, these four chicken wing recipes from Martha Stewart are guaranteed to be a hit at your next party.

Chicken wings don't have to be complicated. They're so versatile that with just a few ingredients you can transform their flavor.

Martha Stewart

If you love them spicy, go for Martha's Buffalo chicken wings. For a zesty take, try her ginger-scallion wings. If you like them sweet and sticky, you'll love her miso-honey chicken wings. Want something different and unexpected? Martha's tandoori chicken wings are for you. Or make all four versions to feed a crowd. There won't be any leftovers, trust us.

You can't go wrong with this classic version of Buffalo chicken wings. They're a crowd-pleasing dish for any get together, and especially great for a Super Bowl party.

Martha's top chicken wing tip: "Buy whole wings, with the tips intact. Besides making a better presentation, the tips give you something to hold onto while eating the wings, and they turn wonderfully crunchy in the oven (for the last bite)."

You only need 5 ingredients for Martha's amazing ginger-scallion wings.

Marinating chicken wings in a yogurt and spice mixture makes them super tender and flavorful. Broil them until crispy, then glaze with mango chutney for the perfect finishing touch.