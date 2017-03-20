Food

How to make Martha Stewart's perfectly soft- and hard-boiled eggs

TODAY

Despite their name, soft- and hard-boiled eggs shouldn't be boiled throughout the cooking process. Rather, bring them to a boil and then immediately remove from heat. This ensures the eggs turn out velvety — and never rubbery.

To make the dreaded task of peeling your eggs not so, well, dreadful, peel your hard boiled eggs under cold running water, which will help wash away any small bits of shell and make them easier to peel.

So, whether you like your yolks completely solid or running like a dipping sauce, here's how to make them perfectly:

