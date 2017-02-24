Food

12 genius breakfast tips to make your mornings so much easier — and tastier!

TODAY

Try as we might, we never seem to have the perfect morning. Whether it's sleeping through our alarm, a delay on our commute or feeling unsatisfied by our rushed breakfast, there always seems to be a hiccup.

Martha Stewart shows how to make the perfect boiled egg

Martha Stewart shows how to make the perfect boiled egg

More video

To make your busy lives a little bit easier (and tastier!), eight amazing chefs are sharing their ultimate breakfast tips for TODAY's All-Star Breakfast at South Beach Food & Wine Festival. (Psst: You can watch them play "Never Have I Ever" on the TODAY Food Facebook page!) From smoothie popsicles to muffin tin omelets, these genius techniques will eliminate breakfast boredom forever.

1. Alex Guarnascelli: Use your leftover fruit to make a quick jam.

How to make chef Alex Guarnascelli's quick jam

How to make chef Alex Guarnascelli's quick jam

Leftover fruit in the fridge? Chop and simmer in the stove with a dollop of jam or honey until tender to make a homemade jam for your toast. Find Alex's recipe below.

Quick Blueberry Jam
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

2. Martha Stewart: For perfect soft- and hard-boiled eggs, pull the eggs off the heat as soon as the water starts boiling.

How to make Martha Stewart's perfectly cooked eggs

How to make Martha Stewart's perfectly cooked eggs

Despite its name, the boiled egg shouldn't be boiled throughout the cooking process — a method that yields a rubbery result — but rather brought to a boil and then immediately removed from heat. See her process below.

Martha Stewart's Perfect Hard-Boiled Egg
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

3. Martha Stewart: To eat your soft-boiled egg, slice it in half.

That way, you don't need to peel the egg! You have two ready-made cups to scoop from with a spoon. And a little tip from TODAY editors to you: Try using a serrated knife!

Martha Stewart's Perfect Soft-Boiled Eggs
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

4. Marcus Samuelsson: Crack eggs right into tomato sauce.

How to make Marcus Samuelsson's Sunday tomato eggs

How to make Marcus Samuelsson's Sunday tomato eggs

If you want a very flavorful egg breakfast, crack eggs into a spicy tomato sauce — like in shakshuka. Find his recipe for his Sunday Tomato Eggs below.

Sunday Tomato Eggs
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

5. Marcus Samuelsson: Use leftover vegetables to make a breakfast taco.

How to make chef Marcus Samuelsson's Leftover Breakfast Tacos

How to make chef Marcus Samuelsson's Leftover Breakfast Tacos

Take leftover vegetables from dinner the night before, add scrambled eggs, some sliced avocados and a dash of hot sauce and wrap it all up in a corn tortilla. The best type of breakfast is one you can eat with your hands! Here's his recipe:

Leftover Vegetable Breakfast Taco
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

6. Alon Shaya: Make eggs for a crowd on a sheet pan.

How to make chef Alon Shaya's baked eggs for all

How to make chef Alon Shaya's baked eggs for all

When you have a lot of people to cook for and not a lot of stove space, you can bake lots eggs at a time on a well-oiled baking sheet. Here's how Alon does it:

Quick Baked Eggs with Avocado and Tomato
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6 (2 eggs per person)
Get the recipe

7. Seamus Mullen: Make on-the-go omelets using a muffin tin.

How to make Seamus Mullen's muffin tin omelet

How to make Seamus Mullen's muffin tin omelet

Throw all your omelet ingredients in a blender, pulse, then pour into muffin tin greased with butter, bake, refrigerate and then pop in the microwave for a portable, nourishing breakfast. Here's Seamus' recipe:

Muffin Tin Omelets
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

8. Chloe Coscarelli: Make breakfast ice cream using frozen bananas.

How to make chef Chloe Coscarelli's breakfast ice cream

How to make chef Chloe Coscarelli's breakfast ice cream

In a food processor, combine frozen bananas, blueberries, and almond butter, top with granola (see below fo recipe) and you've got a sweet frozen treat to put you in the best mood. Below is Chloe's recipe:

Healthy Breakfast Ice Cream
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
2
Get the recipe

9. Chloe Coscarelli: Make granola in bulk! It can be frozen.

Shutterstock

Granola can be kept frozen for up to two months. Use it to top yogurt, breakfast ice cream, anything! Here's Chloe's go-to recipe:

Maple-Pecan Granola
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
2½ cups
Get the recipe

10. Geoffrey Zakarian: Use frozen diced butter to make the creamiest omelet ever.

How to make chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Perfect Omelet

How to make chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Perfect Omelet

Use frozen diced butter when starting an omelet. It provides lift and makes the omelet creamier as it emulsifies. Try Geoffrey's recipe below:

The Proper Omelet
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

11. Geoffrey Zakarian: Pierce a hole in uncooked eggs for easy peeling after boiling.

How to make Geoffrey Zakarian's perfect hard-boiled eggs

How to make Geoffrey Zakarian's perfect hard-boiled eggs

Using a needle, pierce the tiniest hole in uncooked eggs before you boil them so that the shell peels off more easily.

12. Katie Lee: Turn smoothies into breakfast popsicles.

How to make Katie Lee's berry yogurt granola pops

How to make Katie Lee's berry yogurt granola pops

Blend all smoothie ingredients, stir in granola, pour into a popsicle mold, freeze it and take it to go in the car or walking to work or for a snack. Find Katie's favorite recipes for berry popsicles and green smoothie popsicles below!

Berry Yogurt Granola Smoothie Popsicles
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe
How to make Katie Lee's green smoothie pops

How to make Katie Lee's green smoothie pops

Green Smoothie Popsicles
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

