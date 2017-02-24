12 genius breakfast tips to make your mornings so much easier — and tastier!

share tweet pin email

Try as we might, we never seem to have the perfect morning. Whether it's sleeping through our alarm, a delay on our commute or feeling unsatisfied by our rushed breakfast, there always seems to be a hiccup.

To make your busy lives a little bit easier (and tastier!), eight amazing chefs are sharing their ultimate breakfast tips for TODAY's All-Star Breakfast at South Beach Food & Wine Festival. (Psst: You can watch them play "Never Have I Ever" on the TODAY Food Facebook page!) From smoothie popsicles to muffin tin omelets, these genius techniques will eliminate breakfast boredom forever.

1. Alex Guarnascelli: Use your leftover fruit to make a quick jam.

Leftover fruit in the fridge? Chop and simmer in the stove with a dollop of jam or honey until tender to make a homemade jam for your toast. Find Alex's recipe below.

2. Martha Stewart: For perfect soft- and hard-boiled eggs, pull the eggs off the heat as soon as the water starts boiling.

Despite its name, the boiled egg shouldn't be boiled throughout the cooking process — a method that yields a rubbery result — but rather brought to a boil and then immediately removed from heat. See her process below.

3. Martha Stewart: To eat your soft-boiled egg, slice it in half.

That way, you don't need to peel the egg! You have two ready-made cups to scoop from with a spoon. And a little tip from TODAY editors to you: Try using a serrated knife!

4. Marcus Samuelsson: Crack eggs right into tomato sauce.

If you want a very flavorful egg breakfast, crack eggs into a spicy tomato sauce — like in shakshuka. Find his recipe for his Sunday Tomato Eggs below.

5. Marcus Samuelsson: Use leftover vegetables to make a breakfast taco.

Take leftover vegetables from dinner the night before, add scrambled eggs, some sliced avocados and a dash of hot sauce and wrap it all up in a corn tortilla. The best type of breakfast is one you can eat with your hands! Here's his recipe:

6. Alon Shaya: Make eggs for a crowd on a sheet pan.

When you have a lot of people to cook for and not a lot of stove space, you can bake lots eggs at a time on a well-oiled baking sheet. Here's how Alon does it:

7. Seamus Mullen: Make on-the-go omelets using a muffin tin.

Throw all your omelet ingredients in a blender, pulse, then pour into muffin tin greased with butter, bake, refrigerate and then pop in the microwave for a portable, nourishing breakfast. Here's Seamus' recipe:

8. Chloe Coscarelli: Make breakfast ice cream using frozen bananas.

In a food processor, combine frozen bananas, blueberries, and almond butter, top with granola (see below fo recipe) and you've got a sweet frozen treat to put you in the best mood. Below is Chloe's recipe:

9. Chloe Coscarelli: Make granola in bulk! It can be frozen.

Granola can be kept frozen for up to two months. Use it to top yogurt, breakfast ice cream, anything! Here's Chloe's go-to recipe:

10. Geoffrey Zakarian: Use frozen diced butter to make the creamiest omelet ever.

Use frozen diced butter when starting an omelet. It provides lift and makes the omelet creamier as it emulsifies. Try Geoffrey's recipe below:

11. Geoffrey Zakarian: Pierce a hole in uncooked eggs for easy peeling after boiling.

Using a needle, pierce the tiniest hole in uncooked eggs before you boil them so that the shell peels off more easily.

12. Katie Lee: Turn smoothies into breakfast popsicles.

Blend all smoothie ingredients, stir in granola, pour into a popsicle mold, freeze it and take it to go in the car or walking to work or for a snack. Find Katie's favorite recipes for berry popsicles and green smoothie popsicles below!