Breadsticks, lasagna, and… knife fights? Secrets of Olive Garden revealed!

People really love the Olive Garden.

And why shouldn't they? The waiters can be extremely helpful. Small-town reviewers rave about it. There's a "Pasta Pass" that gives you dozens of free meals. And speaking of free, how about those delicious breadsticks?

Olive Garden Olive Garden's breadsticks are definitely worth fighting over.

Still, we have questions. And thanks to the intrepid Joe Wadlington, a writer who recently went on a date with someone very close to the Olive Garden family and shared the intel he gleaned on Twitter, we have a lot of excellent answers to share.

I went on a date last night and the guy meekly shared that he used to be THE GENERAL MANAGER FOR THE TIMES SQUARE OLIVE GARDEN. — Joe Wadlington (@JoeWadlington) April 19, 2017

Grab a seat, and settle in!

Now, we're not saying that there is never a time when a two-hour wait for Olive Garden is warranted. But c'mon! New York City has some of the country's finest restaurants that you can't just visit while you're at home anyway.

Alamy Stock Photo Olive Garden in Times Square, New York City.

But wait, there's more!

Now, you might think that running out of breadsticks would be the strangest thing to happen in an Olive Garden. But no ...

And so there you have it. That said, we're kind of hoping one day to witness a knife fight ... with breadsticks. Is that so wrong?

