Anna Helm Baxter of Women's Day magazine joins TODAY Food to show us how to make sweet treats and crafts for Easter. She demonstrates how to assemble carrot-shaped candy holders, doughnut hole chicks, a giant Easter egg cookie tart and an almond cake with raspberry frosting finished with ombre egg decorations.

Store-bought cookie dough makes this dessert extra easy to make. Simply roll, cut and bake the dough, then cover the giant cookie with frosting and decorate it with fresh, colorful fruits. The giant tart makes a beautiful centerpiece for dessert, but you can also use a cookie cutter to make smaller individual eggs.

With just a few simple supplies, you can make your own carrot-shaped Easter candy holders. All you need is paper cones, orange twine, hot glue, green crepe paper and a pair of scissors. Kids will love helping make their own candy caddies.

Grab a box of doughnut holes, some white chocolate and sprinkles to make the cutest Easter dessert. These spring chicks are easy, affordable and completely adorable.

Impress your guests with this show-stopping cake. The subtle, nutty almond flavor pairs perfectly with the sweetness of the raspberries. Decorate this sweet treat with eye-catching, ombre Easter egg cookies.

