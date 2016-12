share tweet pin email

Trust us: you knead these cinnamon buns in your life. They've got the same oversized, indulgent flavor as your food court favorites—but with half the calories of a grab-and-go Cinnabon thanks to tweaks like protein-packed Greek yogurt!

Casey Barber

Make and roll the buns the night before, then pop them in the oven the next morning for a warm breakfast treat. Add cream cheese frosting to sweeten the deal or serve them with your favorite nut butter or jam for a new twist—er, roll—on your morning meal.