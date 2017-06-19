Food

Make mornings easy with healthy grab-and-go breakfasts

TODAY

Personal chef and food blogger Danielle Alex joins TODAY Food to share easy, healthy, make-ahead breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make cool, creamy frozen smoothie pops and chocolaty granola bars packed with nuts, seeds and grains.

Chocolate Pistachio Granola Bars
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
24 bars
Get the recipe

I love this recipe because I know exactly what's in it and that it's not loaded with refined sugar or high fructose corn syrup. There are also some great super foods in my granola bars. They taste good and are healthy. They store well and even hold up well in the freezer. They're the perfect on-the-go snack.

Breakfast Power Pops
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Yield:
6 popsicles
Get the recipe

Smoothies are the perfect summer breakfast. Freezing them makes them even better. I love this recipe because it helps out on the occasions when I can't finish my smoothie because I made a little too much. Coconut water is a great addition to these pops — especially in summertime — because of its hydrating properties. It's loaded with electrolytes and other nutrients.

If you like those healthy breakfast recipes, you should also try these:

Joy Bauer's Protein Pancakes
Get the recipe
Baked Eggs in Avocado
Get the recipe

More Recipes videos

More: Food Breakfast On the show

TOP