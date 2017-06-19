Make mornings easy with healthy grab-and-go breakfasts

share tweet email

Personal chef and food blogger Danielle Alex joins TODAY Food to share easy, healthy, make-ahead breakfast recipes. She shows us how to make cool, creamy frozen smoothie pops and chocolaty granola bars packed with nuts, seeds and grains.

I love this recipe because I know exactly what's in it and that it's not loaded with refined sugar or high fructose corn syrup. There are also some great super foods in my granola bars. They taste good and are healthy. They store well and even hold up well in the freezer. They're the perfect on-the-go snack.

Smoothies are the perfect summer breakfast. Freezing them makes them even better. I love this recipe because it helps out on the occasions when I can't finish my smoothie because I made a little too much. Coconut water is a great addition to these pops — especially in summertime — because of its hydrating properties. It's loaded with electrolytes and other nutrients.

