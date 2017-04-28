We can't stop staring at this mac and cheese pizza

share tweet pin email

Think of your two favorite comfort foods. Pizza? Mac and cheese? Now imagine them combined. Salivating yet?

Well, your dreams just came true, because Elbows Mac n' Cheese in Southern California makes mac and cheese pizza. Let us repeat that: mac and cheese pizza. It's the ultimate comfort food mashup.

Our friends at Daily Food Feed captured the mesmerizing process — and we're having trouble looking away.

Here's how they make it (cue the stomach growl):

First, the elbow macaroni pasta is mixed with a creamy white sauce.

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

Next comes a very generous handful of grated cheddar cheese.

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

Then pizza dough is topped with marinara sauce...

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

and grated mozzarella cheese.

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

The finishing touches are that glorious mac and cheese...

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

and EVEN MOREcheese.

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

It's baked until bubbling and lightly browned on top.

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

Then it gets seasoned with oregano.

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

At last, it's sliced to serve.

Daily Food Feed / YouTube

Sooooo cheeeeeeesy.