We can't stop staring at this mac and cheese pizza

Think of your two favorite comfort foods. Pizza? Mac and cheese? Now imagine them combined. Salivating yet?
Well, your dreams just came true, because Elbows Mac n' Cheese in Southern California makes mac and cheese pizza. Let us repeat that: mac and cheese pizza. It's the ultimate comfort food mashup.
Our friends at Daily Food Feed captured the mesmerizing process — and we're having trouble looking away.
We can't stop staring at this super decadent mac and cheese pizza
Play Video
- 0:53
Here's how they make it (cue the stomach growl):
First, the elbow macaroni pasta is mixed with a creamy white sauce.
Next comes a very generous handful of grated cheddar cheese.
Then pizza dough is topped with marinara sauce...
and grated mozzarella cheese.
The finishing touches are that glorious mac and cheese...
and EVEN MOREcheese.
It's baked until bubbling and lightly browned on top.
Then it gets seasoned with oregano.
At last, it's sliced to serve.
Sooooo cheeeeeeesy.