Mac and cheese is already a perfect dish. But blogger Molly Yeh has two ways to, somehow, make it so much better than it already is: Using smoky Gouda and tossing in some crispy bacon or using Gruyere and dumping in some caramelized onions. If you can't choose, well, obviously make both!

