share tweet pin email

Legendary chef and cookbook author Lidia Bastianich brings us into her home to share her favorite family recipes. She shows us how to make the healthy vegetable side dishes she enjoyed as a child: Roasted squash, garlicky broccoli rabe, Swiss chard and string bean salad were all staples at family dinners when she was growing up. She also cooks up the main attractions from those Sunday dinners: Saucy baked zi ti, zesty seafood gratin and crispy pan-fried chicken with potatoes have all been made in her family for generations.

If you like those family-style Italian recipes, you should also try these: