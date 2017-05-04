Liam Neeson 'Taken' in by sandwich shop sign offering free lunch

share tweet pin email

A clever sandwich-shop manager scored a visit from Liam Neeson this week — using "a very particular set of skills" — aka a sandwich board.

After hearing that the actor was in town — in New Westminster, British Columbia — Matt Pruim got the idea to put a sign outside of Big Star Sandwich Co., reading: "Liam Neeson Eats Here for Free."

When you hear #LiamNeeson is filming in #downtownnewwest A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 2, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

Social media helped, too, of course: The photo went up on Instagram at about 11 a.m., and by 6:30 p.m. that night, Neeson strolled into the shop, spokesperson Alex Johrden told TODAY Food.

"Matt is a super fan," Johrden said of the manager. "He has his finger on the pulse of what's filming here.[Vancouver is] a hot bed for filming because we look like every city."

Neeson didn't actually have time to even get his free sandwich. "He was wrangled back to set pretty quickly," Johrden said — but he did stop for a photo:

Holy f**k, it worked! #liamneeson A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 2, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Bummer alert: The manager had already left for the day when Neeson arrived.

Originally, the sandwich shop manager put the sign up as a joke, not expecting Neeson would show up, Johrden added.

But the staff is hoping he will return. Neeson is in the Vancouver area shooting for "Hard Powder," an action film also starring Emmy Rossum, set for release in 2018.

Employees have even named a sandwich after him, as a way to entice him back to the shop. It's "a lot of beef," Johrden said: a 13-hour slow-roasted beef, with bacon, habanero, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle mayo, barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, all topped with Hickory Sticks, which are Canadian potato chips shaped like french fries (kinda like French's Potato Sticks in the U.S.).

It all comes on filone, a kind-of cross between ciabatta and baguette.

Today's feature is the Neeson! Lot's of beef, a one-two-punch of bacon and hickory sticks, and spice that'll get revenge on you tomorrow! #AlwaysHearty #SandwichLife A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on May 3, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

A caption on the Instagram photo of the sandwich reads: "a one-two punch of bacon and Hickory Sticks, and spice that'll get revenge on you tomorrow!"

Hmm, Liam, better make sure you have off the next day if you stop by!

But judging from that picture, we'd take the risk — plus, the shop roasts all their own turkey and roast beef in-house.

For all their joking around, Big Star is serious about its food.

"If he sees this, 'Please come back in,' " Johrden said. "There's nothing we love more than serving people our sandwiches."