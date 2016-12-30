share tweet pin email

Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Mayhew shares great ideas for how to throw a last-minute New Year's Eve party with fun and easy food and drinks.

1. Strawberry Champagne that really pops!

What you'll need:

Honey

Strawberry Pop Rocks

Sliced strawberries

Champagne

Here's how: Spread a thin layer of honey around the rim of a Champagne glass. Tip glass upside down and dip the honeyed glass into a bowl of Pop Rocks. Turn glass right-side-up, Add a couple of sliced strawberries then top with Champagne. Be careful not to get the Pop Rocks wet-if you do, they will pop!

2. Glitter ice cubes

What you'll need:

Ice cube tray

Water

Edible glitter

Here's how: Fill ice cube tray with water and freeze until cubes are formed. Remove from freezer and sprinkle Edible Glitter over the cubes. Return to freezer for at least 15 minutes or until glitter is set.

3. Cotton candy seltzer

What you'll need:

Cotton candy

Seltzer or club soda

Here's how: Fill a glass with cotton candy, pour seltzer over and serve.

4. 2-Ingredient Parmesan Cheese Crisps

What you'll need:

Grated Parmesan cheese

Sliced almonds

Here's how: Preheat oven to 375º F. Spoon single tablespoons of Parmesan onto an ungreased cookie sheet leaving at least 1 inch between each mound. Sprinkle a few sliced almonds over each. Bake for 5 to 7 minutes or until the cheese is fully melted and golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Loosen with a metal spatula and place on a serving platter.

5. Clock face White Fudge Oreo cookies

What you'll need:

White Fudge Oreo cookies

Edible black pen

Here's how: Use an edible pen to "draw" a clock face on the white Oreo coating. Alternatively, use regular Oreos. Carefully remove one chocolate side of Oreo and set aside. Draw clock face on icing with black tinted royal icing.

6. Snowy angel food cake

What you'll need:

Store-bought angel food cake

Whipped cream (heavy cream, confectioner's sugar, vanilla)

Unsweetened shredded coconut

Fake candy Christmas trees

Sparklers

Here's how: Cover cake in whipped cream (fill in center of cake with whipped cream). Sprinkle coconut all over top of cake and gently press coconut onto the sides of the cake with the palm of your hand. Top with fake candy Christmas trees and/or sparklers.