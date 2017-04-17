share tweet email

Cookbook author, restaurateur and chef Judy Joo shares her favorite quick and easy Korean comfort food recipes. Her savory, soul-satisfying, one-pot ramen can be make in less than 10 minutes and her spicy and tangy chili-glazed chicken wings are a sure party-pleaser.

Sometimes nothing hits the spot better than instant ramyun (Korean for ramen) and a cold beer. Switching out the seasoning packet for some flavored stock, though, makes it much tastier and more healthful. I also like to build it into a proper meal by dressing it up with some frozen shrimp or dumplings (although you can certainly use fresh, too) veggies, meat or whatever I have on hand. Feel free to adjust the spice level to your taste.

This is my version of Buffalo wings, tossed in a Korean-style hot sauce. I love these wings because they are a fun twist on traditional buffalo wings that gives them a different flavor and taste.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link One-pot ramen noodles: Learn how to make delicious Korean comfort food Play Video - 3:47 One-pot ramen noodles: Learn how to make delicious Korean comfort food Play Video - 3:47

If you like those Asian-inspired recipes, you should also try these: