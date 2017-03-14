The best place to store bread + 7 more kitchen myths, busted

share tweet email

Food stylist, writer and blogger Tara Bench breaks down 8 culinary old-wives tales an tells us if they are fact or fiction.

1. Chicken

Myth: Rinsing chicken washes away harmful germs.

Fact: Rinsing chicken does NOT wash away harmful germs. It actually spreads them around to your sink and other surfaces of your kitchen.

2. Cutting boards

Myth: Your beautiful wooden cutting board harbors bacteria.

Fact: Your beautiful wooden cutting board is NOT a petri dish. Washing your cutting boards thoroughly with soap and water after each use and letting them air dry completely will keep them clean.

3. Chiles

Myth: The hottest part of a chile is the seeds.

Fact: The hottest part of a chile is NOT the seeds. It is the fleshy, white ribs.

4. Alcohol

Myth: Alcohol evaporates completely when you cook it.

Fact: Alcohol only sort of evaporates when you cook with it. You cannot remove all traces of alcohol through cooking.

5. Bread

Myth: Bread stays fresh longer in the fridge.

Fact: Bread WON'T stay fresher longer in the fridge; it actually goes stale faster. It is best stored at room temperature.

6. Cast-iron pans

Myth: It's NOT okay to use soap on cast-iron pans.

Fact: It's okay to use a little soap on cast-iron pans. A quick wash with slightly soapy water can help remove excess grease deposits and build-up.

7. Canned foods

Myth: It's okay to eat food from a dented can.

Fact: It's NOT okay to eat food from a dented can. A dent can break the airtight seal on a can exposing the contents to bacteria.

8. Tomatoes

Myth: A sunny windowsill is the best place to ripen your tomatoes

Fact: A sunny windowsill is NOT the best place to ripen your tomatoes. After a tomato has been picked, sunlight can actually damage the skin of the tomato and make it go bad more quickly. A warm, dark area (like in a brown paper bag on the counter) is best to promote ripening.