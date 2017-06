share tweet email

Chef Joel Gamoran cooks up two of his best kid-tested and approved recipes. He prepares oven-fried shrimp coated with herbed breadcrumbs and a creamy, cheesy take on polenta that uses every part of the corn, even the cobs.

This recipe is super simple, plus it uses ingredients that normally get thrown away, including stale bread and parsley stems.

This creamy polenta uses every part of the corn from the kernels to the cob.

