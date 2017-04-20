share tweet email

Tasty Junior joins TODAY Food to make kid- and freezer-friendly dinners: chicken pot pie, chicken and rice casserole and lasagna roll-ups. These easy recipes can all be frozen ahead of time, popped out of the freezer and cooked anytime you need a fresh, quick and delicious dinner on a busy weeknight. Plus, perhaps most importantly, they're kid-tested and approved.

These single-serving pot pies are easy to prepare, freeze and bake for a fast and filling dinner — and your kids will love them.

Customize these quick and easy roll-ups with whatever kind of ground meat you prefer or by changing up the veggies.

Not only can this chicken and rice casserole be made ahead and frozen, it's a comforting way to get your kids to eat their vegetables. It doesn't get much easier than this on a weeknight.

