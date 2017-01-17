Just wing it! Slow-cooker Buffalo wings and 4 more takes on a favorite Super Bowl snack

share tweet pin email

You’re serious about your game — and your game snacks. And what goes better with trash talking the opponent’s team during the Super Bowl than wings that are as fired up as you are? Below are five smokin' new recipes to try, from a slow-cooker take on the classic Buffalo wings to one that takes its flavor from a classic drink. No promises that you won’t gobble them up before the first down.

RELATED: 50 ultimate Super Bowl party foods for an epic celebration

Buffalo chicken wings are classic for a reason — they’re danged good. And this Crock-Pot version has the added bonus of being incredibly easy to prepare: Simply toss the wings in a slow cooker with some honey, butter and Buffalo sauce, and let ’em simmer, hands off. Run them under a broiler just before serving to give them that signature caramelized crunch, and you've got a guaranteed touchdown!

Unsophisticook

Rookies drink their cola. The pros eat it. On wings. So do game time the way winners do with these tangy, sweet and savory cola-glazed wings.

RELATED: Martha Stewart shares four creative chicken wing recipes

Damn Delicious

What’s sweet and a little bit spicy? No, it’s not your valentine. It’s these honey-teriyaki wings with heat courtesy of Sriracha and a toasty crunch thanks to a sprinkling of sesame seeds. Don’t blame us if you fall in love.

Blog Chef

Was lemon-pepper chicken in heavy rotation on your childhood dinner table? Bring those good memories back with these crispy-fried wings tossed in a peppery-tart sauce. You just might need some comfort during those stressful plays.

RELATED: Sweet and spicy Thai chicken wings are a party win

Creole Contessa

The oven does most of the work for these fiery, flavorful wings with an exotic twist — and that’s a good thing. You need to save your energy for yelling at the TV screen!