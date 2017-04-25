Food

What Julia Roberts eats in 1 day (including carbs, and wine!)

What does 2017's Most Beautiful Woman eat every day?

Julia Roberts, who recently earned the distinction from People, revealed she's a sucker for a good cookie (and wine, and carbs!), although she tries to start her day with a hearty breakfast — and drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The 49-year-old actress shared her food diary with the magazine:

Breakfast

• Eggs over easy

• Sourdough toast

• Blueberries

• Avocado

• Coffee

• Coconut water

Lunch

Salad with grilled chicken

Dinner

Wild salmon

• Brown rice

• Avocado

• Wine

Dessert

Chocolate chip cookie

In addition to indulging her sweet tooth, Roberts loves pasta, and will often replace grilled chicken with noodles for lunch.

"Why is everybody scared of pasta? Pasta never did anything to you," she said. "Don't be mean to pasta."

The actress said her healthy eating habits aren't about staying beautiful. “I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face," she said, "that’s a beauty regime!”

