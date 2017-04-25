What Julia Roberts eats in 1 day (including carbs, and wine!)

What does 2017's Most Beautiful Woman eat every day?
Julia Roberts, who recently earned the distinction from People, revealed she's a sucker for a good cookie (and wine, and carbs!), although she tries to start her day with a hearty breakfast — and drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated.
Julia Roberts named People's Most Beautiful Woman for 5th time: See her past covers!Play Video - 0:46
The 49-year-old actress shared her food diary with the magazine:
Breakfast
How to make the perfect fried eggPlay Video - 0:45
• Eggs over easy
• Sourdough toast
• Blueberries
• Avocado
• Coffee
• Coconut water
Lunch
Dinner
• Brown rice
• Avocado
• Wine
Dessert
In addition to indulging her sweet tooth, Roberts loves pasta, and will often replace grilled chicken with noodles for lunch.
"Why is everybody scared of pasta? Pasta never did anything to you," she said. "Don't be mean to pasta."
The actress said her healthy eating habits aren't about staying beautiful. “I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face," she said, "that’s a beauty regime!”