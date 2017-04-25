What Julia Roberts eats in 1 day (including carbs, and wine!)

share tweet pin email

What does 2017's Most Beautiful Woman eat every day?

Julia Roberts, who recently earned the distinction from People, revealed she's a sucker for a good cookie (and wine, and carbs!), although she tries to start her day with a hearty breakfast — and drinks plenty of water to stay hydrated.

The 49-year-old actress shared her food diary with the magazine:

Breakfast

• Eggs over easy

• Sourdough toast

• Blueberries

• Avocado

• Coffee

• Coconut water

Lunch

• Salad with grilled chicken

Dinner

• Wild salmon

• Brown rice

• Avocado

• Wine

Dessert

• Chocolate chip cookie

In addition to indulging her sweet tooth, Roberts loves pasta, and will often replace grilled chicken with noodles for lunch.

#JuliaRoberts opens up about the true meaning of beauty, and how she talks to her kids about it. More from her World's #MostBeautiful cover story in our bio link. |📷: Alexi Lubomirski for Lancôme A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Apr 23, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

"Why is everybody scared of pasta? Pasta never did anything to you," she said. "Don't be mean to pasta."

The actress said her healthy eating habits aren't about staying beautiful. “I think as long as everybody smells good and has a smile on their face," she said, "that’s a beauty regime!”