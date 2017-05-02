Health-ify your pizza with Joy's diet-friendly pizza recipes

share tweet pin email

Who doesn’t love pizza? I sure do. Make it better by skipping the extra calories and trying my health-ified pizza recipes. They’re delicious, healthy, diet-friendly and super easy to make.

Pizza crust made without flour? Yes, please! Use my clever trick of swapping in cauliflower to make a lower-carb pie your family will devour. Each slice contains just 155 calories while providing 16 grams of protein and three grams fiber. Nice deal! Watch the video above to see just how easy it is to make.

It doesn’t get any easier than this! Top a toasted whole grain English muffin with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and your favorite veggies. For only 210 calories per two halves, enjoy your tasty mini pizzas with soup or salad for a satisfying and slimming meal. Bonus: This simple dish is fun to make with your kids.

Looking for a low-carb alternative? Trade in doughy crust for thinly pounded chicken breast and you have yourself a protein-packed pie with BBQ-flavored goodness. Take it to the next level by adding interesting Tex-Mex extras on top, like seasoned black beans and corn.

Joy Bauer

Ready for a pizza party? Each family member can make their own personal pie with customized toppings. It’s the ultimate thin crust pizza — and for just 172 calories per pie, you can feel free to go back for seconds.

If you like those healthy recipes, check out more great recipe ideas from Joy Bauer:

