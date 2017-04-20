Hugh Jackman's favorite dessert from his mom — and her nickname for him

share tweet pin email

We already knew Hugh Jackman was a carb lover, and now we know he — or someone in his house — loves to bake, too — with his mom's recipes, no less!

The Australian actor posted a photo of the handwritten recipe for his mom’s "Hughby’s Favorite Crème Caramel Cake" with the hashtag #throwbackthursday and then “Thanks Mum!”

#throwbackthursday Thanks Mum! A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 20, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

True to the crème caramel (aka flan in the U.S.) cake recipe, about an hour later, the Logan star posted the results: A pretty darn pro-looking cake, if we do say so ourselves! "The result of Mum's Creme Caramel!" he wrote.

The result of Mum's Creme Caramel! A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:31am PDT

Cue the awwws. (Plus, his mom's nickname for him — Hughby — and the fact he shares it unabashed had us melting like the caramel on this cake.)

Mum's visiting .... which means cashew-nut flapjacks for breakfast! A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:11am PDT

Two weeks ago, Hughby (we can call him that now, right?) posted another adorable photo with his mum in the kitchen as they made cashew-nut flapjacks for breakfast together.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Hugh Jackman reveals why he's hanging up his Wolverine claws Play Video - 0:28 Hugh Jackman reveals why he's hanging up his Wolverine claws Play Video - 0:28

Jackman's sweet food photos only adds to his mystique as the perfect guy. There was that time last year that he rescued children from a riptide. He's a vocal skin-safety advocate, following his own personal bouts with basal cell carcinoma. He posts the cutest selfies with his wife. And when he turned 48 last year, he marked it with an epic "cheat day," loaded with pastries.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman hilariously roasts Ryan Reynolds

Of course, you don't get Wolverine's body by eating like that every day, and in the past, he's revealed that he will work out for an hour-and-a-half a day and eat tons of chicken to get into shape for his Wolverine roles.

You can keep the boneless, skinless chicken, Hugh — we're off the make this dessert!

Hughby's Favourite Creme Caramel Recipe

INGREDIENTS

6 tablespoons sugar

6 tablespoons water

6 eggs

3 level tablespoons vanilla sugar

1 pint whole milk

1/2 pint cream

DIRECTIONS

Make caramel by heating sugar and water in a small pan until it caramelizes. Pour into a 2½ pint soufflé dish and quickly swirl it round the bottom and sides.

Beat eggs and sugar together. Stir in heated milk and the cream. Pour into dish. Stand the dish in a roasting tin with cold water. Bake at 320°F (160°C) until the custard is set — at least an hour. Cool.

Chill in fridge. Run a knife round the inside edge and turn out into a serving dish.

As his mother notes at the end of this recipes, "Cooking is an act of love."