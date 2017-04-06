Food

The shocking amount you're overpaying for cheese on burgers and more

Unless you're rolling in it, most of us pause before ordering that $2 side of guacamole at Chipotle.

And with good reason: a study out from Plate IQ illustrates just how much restaurants mark up some items more than others.

Hold the pepperoni? On average, there's a 525-percent markup on the pie topping, according to a new study.

It's worth noting that restaurant profit margins are razor thin — 2 to 6 percent — according to most industry estimates.

So, for eateries to get by, you know they are marking up items, but by how much? Here are some of the most eye-popping markups on common toppings:

Meat (on pizza): 525 percent

Vegetables (on pizza): 525 percent

Sour cream (on burrito): 426 percent

Cheese (on burger): 417 percent

Guacamole (on burrito): 285 percent

Can you really taste the difference between cheap and expensive beer?

Can you really taste the difference between cheap and expensive beer?

Pizza as a whole was one of the biggest culprits in the study, with an estimated 636 percent markup on meat pies.

That makes sense, as let's face it — yes, dough is cheap (roughly 15 cents for the restaurant, according to the study), but compared to picking up the phone, making your own pizza is a pain. And it's one of those things we order when we've completely given up and will gladly pay $2 for 36 cents worth of mushrooms.

Omelets were another high-markup item, averaging a 566 percent mark-up for a Denver-style or 471 percent for a spinach one. (And again, raise your hand if you can expertly flip an omelet without destroying your kitchen — yeah, that's what we thought.)

How to make chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Perfect Omelet

How to make chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Perfect Omelet

Burritos had a relatively modest markup as a whole, at 158 percent — but where you run into trouble is with that guac and sour cream, at 285- and 426-percent markups, respectively.

At the end of the day, you're paying for added taste, and convenience, of course — you're not just paying for that slice of cheese on a burger, but the workers' time, the electricity, rent, the pricey industrial stove.

Speaking from experience, I once brought my own sprinkles to add to my soft serve after stepping out of a Tasti D-Lite, much to the embarrassment of my husband. After all, I reasoned, the sprinkles were 50 cents per cone, and I could buy a whole tub of them for $1.99 at the grocery store.

I did that once. Not only did I create a mess on the sidewalk, but pretty sure the sprinkles burst open all over my bag. Serves me right—and at least from then on, the markup didn't seem so bad.

