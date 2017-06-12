Treat your dad to waffle 'pizzas' and Twinkie 'hot dogs' for Father's Day

Elise Strachan of MyCupcakeAddiction shows us how to make fun desserts that look surprisingly like savory meals.
Waffle 'pizzas,Play Video - 4:02
Waffle 'pizzas,Play Video - 4:02
She transforms pizza into a waffle topped with frosting "sauce" and candy toppings and makes hot dogs into a sweet dessert of licorice franks, Twinkie buns and frosting and candy condiments.
Food in disguise is always a fun surprise and I love repurposing my kitchen tools for out-of-the-box ideas. Waffles, pizza, cake and candy — what's not to love?
I’m all about recipes I can whip up in no time that still have people saying “wow.” These Twinkie hot dogs are a classic favorite re-imagined and they always get a great response!
If you like those dessert recipes, you should also try these: