Food

Treat your dad to waffle 'pizzas' and Twinkie 'hot dogs' for Father's Day

TODAY

Elise Strachan of MyCupcakeAddiction shows us how to make fun desserts that look surprisingly like savory meals.

Waffle 'pizzas,

Waffle 'pizzas,

She transforms pizza into a waffle topped with frosting "sauce" and candy toppings and makes hot dogs into a sweet dessert of licorice franks, Twinkie buns and frosting and candy condiments.

Waffle Dessert "Pizzas"
Elise Strachan's No-Bake Twinkie "Hot Dogs"
4-6 "pizzas" (16-24 slices)
Food in disguise is always a fun surprise and I love repurposing my kitchen tools for out-of-the-box ideas. Waffles, pizza, cake and candy — what's not to love?

No-Bake Twinkie "Hot Dogs"
Elise Strachan's Waffle "Pizzas"
Yield:
12 "hot dogs"
I’m all about recipes I can whip up in no time that still have people saying “wow.” These Twinkie hot dogs are a classic favorite re-imagined and they always get a great response!

