See how to make the perfect margarita every time

Here are our top tips for how to make a perfect margarita every time, plus our go-to margarita recipe that's always a crowd-pleaser.

1. Use fresh lime juice

Resist the temptation to use a sour mix or store-bought bottled lime juice. A margarita has very few ingredients, which means that the quality of each one is super important. To get the most juice out of your limes, microwave for 15 seconds, then roll before juicing.

2. Choose a 100 percent agave tequila

Check out the label of the tequila. If it says "100% agave," you're good to go. If the label doesn't have this, "then up to 49 percent of your tequila is actually fermented cane sugar," according to Bon Appétit. There are many good quality silver and blanco tequilas under $20, and there's no need to pay extra for aged versions like reposado and añejo tequilas — their flavors will be masked by the citrus anyway.

3. Stick to a 2:1:1 ratio

Whether you're making a single margarita or a big batch for a party, you'll have a perfect pour every time if you stick to the ratio of 2 parts tequila, 1 part lime juice and 1 part triple sec.

Now that you've got all that down, it's time to shake things up with our recipe for the perfect margarita:

Want to get creative? Try these delicious ideas:

To make a salted rim: Run a wedge of lime along the lip of your glass and lightly dip into coarse salt.

To make it spicy: Add 4 thin slices of jalapeño, seeds removed.

To make it fruity: Muddle one hulled, ripe, sliced strawberry in the glass before adding the ice.

To make it fizzy: Add a splash of club soda.

To make it fizzy and spicy: Top with a splash of ginger beer.

