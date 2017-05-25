Enjoy frosé like Kathie Lee and Hoda! Here's how to make it

share tweet email

To celebrate National Wine Day, Kathie Lee and Hoda are trying out the trendy drink that gained popularity last summer, "frosé." Nicknamed "Adult's Slush Puppy," it's a cocktail made of rosé wine, strawberries, vermouth and ice.

Here's how to make it:

1. Pour the rosé into a zip-top bag and place it in the freezer.

2. Put strawberries in a heatproof bowl with the sugar and cover.

3. Place over a pan of barely simmering water for about 1 hour, until all of the juices have run out of the strawberries.

4. Pour the frozen rosé and strawberry juice into a food processor, add vermouth, and blend to a slush.

5. Pour into a glass and enjoy!

