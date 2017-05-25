Help choose Thomas Rhett’s setlist for his TODAY concert! Tweet your pick with the hashtag #ThomasRhettTODAY

Kathie Lee & Hoda

Enjoy frosé like Kathie Lee and Hoda! Here's how to make it

TODAY

To celebrate National Wine Day, Kathie Lee and Hoda are trying out the trendy drink that gained popularity last summer, "frosé." Nicknamed "Adult's Slush Puppy," it's a cocktail made of rosé wine, strawberries, vermouth and ice.

Here's how to make it:

1. Pour the rosé into a zip-top bag and place it in the freezer.

2. Put strawberries in a heatproof bowl with the sugar and cover.

3. Place over a pan of barely simmering water for about 1 hour, until all of the juices have run out of the strawberries.

4. Pour the frozen rosé and strawberry juice into a food processor, add vermouth, and blend to a slush.

5. Pour into a glass and enjoy!

RELATED

Rose and prosecco ice pops will be your go-to treat this summer

Meet the grown-up gummy bears that the cool kids are eating

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Blue wine may become your new summer drink

Play Video - 0:35

Blue wine may become your new summer drink

Play Video - 0:35

More video

More: Food Entertaining Drinks On the show Kathie Lee & Hoda

TOP