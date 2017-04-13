This adorable Easter bunny cake has a fun surprise inside

Get fun ideas that will keep your kids fed this holiday weekend!

Easter dinner wouldn't be complete without a show-stopping centerpiece. This spring, take your Easter dessert to the next level with an adorable inside-out Easter bunny cake. The fun idea comes courtesy of Amanda Rettke, the blogger behind I Am Baker, and author of the book "Surprise-Inside Cakes" (Harper Collins).

Watch the video to see how easy it is to make this Easter bunny cake:

How to make an Easter bunny cake

All you need are two simple recipes: Classic vanilla cake and whipped buttercream frosting. You can even make a version of the cake with store-bought vanilla cake, a pink cupcake and frosting if you want.

So, how do you turn those into this adorable Easter bunny cake dessert? There's a bit of cutting and swapping insides to make the bunny's nose. And some playing around with black and white gel food coloring and cake crumbs to make the bunny's eyes. The pieces are strategically placed inside the cake, then layered on top of one another. Then it's frosted all around and given "ears" made from chocolate.

Now, it's time to hop to it! Get the recipe here for this amazing Easter bunny cake:

Easter Bunny Cake
Easter Bunny Cake Recipe
Get the recipe

