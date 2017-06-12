Food

Tim Love teaches 20 dads (and you!) how to grill steak, shrimp and veggies

TODAY

Just in time for Father's Day, restaurateur, cookbook author and chef Tim Love stops by TODAY to share his top tips and techniques with 20 dads who love to grill.

Watch Al Roker help teach dads how to barbecue live on the TODAY plaza

Watch Al Roker help teach dads how to barbecue live on the TODAY plaza

In this grilling lesson, he demonstrates how to make a perfect grilled strip steak, charred carrots with creamy goat cheese and spicy marinated shrimp skewers.

Grilled New York Strip Steak with Lemon
Tim Love's Seared NY Strip
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This is the ultimate in grilling. Mastering a perfect New York strip makes you look like a boss anywhere you go.

Chargrilled 'Burnt' Carrots
Burnt Carrots
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Most people don't think to grill carrots, so this dish is a a real showstopper. And it’s easy!

Chili Marinated Shrimp
Chili Marinated Shrimp
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
This dish has an amazing smoky flavor due to the charring of the chili in the shrimp marinade. It takes ordinary to extraordinary.

