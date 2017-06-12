Tim Love teaches 20 dads (and you!) how to grill steak, shrimp and veggies

share tweet pin email

Just in time for Father's Day, restaurateur, cookbook author and chef Tim Love stops by TODAY to share his top tips and techniques with 20 dads who love to grill.

In this grilling lesson, he demonstrates how to make a perfect grilled strip steak, charred carrots with creamy goat cheese and spicy marinated shrimp skewers.

This is the ultimate in grilling. Mastering a perfect New York strip makes you look like a boss anywhere you go.

Most people don't think to grill carrots, so this dish is a a real showstopper. And it’s easy!

This dish has an amazing smoky flavor due to the charring of the chili in the shrimp marinade. It takes ordinary to extraordinary.

