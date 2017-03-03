Here's how to get a free Starbucks drink through Monday

share tweet pin email

Not sure why we're telling people this, because the lines are just going to be that much longer, but you can get a free Starbucks drink through Monday, March 6.

Starbucks / Starbucks A barista adds a touch of cinnamon to Starbucks' newest drink.

To celebrate the rollout of its newest limited-time drinks — the Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato and (hot or cold) Coconut Mocha Macchiato — Starbucks is offering all macchiatos up at a buy one, get one free discount, from 2 to 5 p.m. through Monday, March 6.

Macchiatos typically run about $3.75 to $4.75 at most Starbucks, so the "Meet for Macchiatos" promotion is pretty good deal, not to mention the chance to be the hero of your coffee dates with friends this weekend or at the office.

If you're a fan of horchata — the refreshing cinnamon-rice drink from Mexico — you'll probably freak out about the new macchiato: It's espresso, almond milk, cinnamon dolce syrup, caramel drizzle and a sprinkle of cinnamon dolce on top.

Starbucks / Starbucks Depending on your mood, you can now order Starbucks' Coconut Mocha Macchiato iced or hot.

The rollout also includes a new hot version of the Coconut Mocha Macchiato. Starbucks introduced an iced version of the drink last summer. It's made with espresso, coconut milk, white chocolate mocha, plus a caramel drizzle.

The new drinks are available for a limited time, according to a statement by the company, which added that the "macchiato is the perfect beverage to suit the season’s changing conditions."