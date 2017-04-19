share tweet pin email

Are you maximizing your Pringles potential? A new report reveals the right way to eat the stackable chips if you want to get the full flavor, and we’ll admit we’ve been eating them the wrong way this whole time.

Shutterstock

According to an article in The Sun, a spokesperson for the company said that when it comes to the flavored chips like Texas BBQ Sauce, only one side is sprinkled with the seasoning — and it isn't the side that you think!

“Many people think that Pringles are seasoned on both sides,” the spokesperson told the paper. "In fact, only the top side gets a sprinkling of seasoning in the factory. When Pringles are stacked in their can, some of the seasoning rubs off onto the next chip – which is why they’ve always been a little uneven."

That means that for the full flavor effect, you’re going to want to turn the chip upside down so that the seasoning comes in direct contact with your tongue. Mind. Blown.

If you eat them another way, that’s fine too, of course. Some of the company’s past commercials even show the different ways you can snack on the chips including the ever-popular duck bill position where you put two in your mouth to make it look like a bird’s mouth.

You can also just stack a few of them together and eat multiple chips at once. Some people even have hacks to get the chips out of the canister easily including inserting a piece of paper into the can to pull them out.

There are obviously tons of different ways to eat the chips, but give this new one a try and see if it tastes any different. Either way, the company hopes that once you pop you can’t stop.