Food

Can people REALLY tell the difference between homemade and store-bought pasta sauce?

TODAY

We had our staffers try homemade and store-bought pasta sauce to see if they could tell the difference.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Can people REALLY tell the difference between homemade and store-bought pasta sauce?

Play Video - 1:15

Can people REALLY tell the difference between homemade and store-bought pasta sauce?

Play Video - 1:15

More video

Most Watched

More: Food Food

TOP