Food Can people REALLY tell the difference between homemade and store-bought pasta sauce? 2017-04-28T18:44:15.000Z Checka Ciammaichelli TODAY We had our staffers try homemade and store-bought pasta sauce to see if they could tell the difference. Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display Background Enhancements font Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans size T T T T color share link Can people REALLY tell the difference between homemade and store-bought pasta sauce? Play Video - 1:15 Can people REALLY tell the difference between homemade and store-bought pasta sauce? Play Video - 1:15 More video 0:53 Sponsored Content Now Playing We can’t stop staring at this super decadent mac and cheese pizza 4:28 Sponsored Content Now Playing Chicken Caesar angel hair pasta: Ryan Scott demonstrates his recipe 0:47 Sponsored Content Now Playing Watch an astronaut make a PB&J in space 1:15 Sponsored Content Now Playing Here are some of the worst crimes against pizza Most Watched 2:54 Sponsored Content Now Playing Trump now says US won’t pull out of NAFTA after all 2:38 Sponsored Content Now Playing Ivanka Trump: ‘A global humanitarian crisis is happening’ 3:43 Sponsored Content Now Playing United CEO to Lester Holt: Dragging incident was 'system failure across the board' 2:43 Sponsored Content Now Playing ‘Bachelor’ star Chris Soules’ 911 calls from scene of fatal accident released More: Food Food