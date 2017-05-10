Hoda Kotb and her mom make pot roast and cauliflower mash for Mother's Day

share tweet email

New mom Hoda Kotb celebrates her first Mother's Day in the TODAY kitchen with her mom, Sami Kotb, making their favorite family recipes. Hoda says, "My mom’s roast is great comfort food. It always reminds me of home! And her cauliflower mash is the best. You think you are eating some really good spuds. If I only had a fraction of the talent my mom has in the kitchen, I would be happy."

This easy roast packs lots of flavors into very little kitchen work. It's great to make for groups or family dinners. The leftovers are always the best part!

You won't believe it's not potatoes! This super creamy, flavor-filled puree has the taste and texture of mashed potatoes without all the carbs.

