Food

Make a healthy, superfood-filled lentil soup that's as easy as it is tasty

TODAY

Winter can be a tough time for healthy eating: All too often the dishes that are cozy and satisfying are also loaded with saturated fat and excess calories. Not so with actress Jennifer Esposito's lentil soup, which is full of good-for-you ingredients, including heart healthy lentils, plus sweet potatoes, kale and turmeric. Esposito, who must follow a gluten-free diet for medical reasons and who runs a gluten-free bakery, also shares her recipe for wheat- and gluten-free flatbreads that are perfect for dipping in the stew.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Lentil sweet potato kale stew: Try 'NCIS' star Jennifer Esposito's recipe

Play Video - 4:41

Lentil sweet potato kale stew: Try 'NCIS' star Jennifer Esposito's recipe

Play Video - 4:41

More video

RELATED: How to cook with turmeric, the super healthy trendy root

Lentil and Sweet Potato Stew with Turmeric and Kale
Lentil and Sweet Potato Stew with Turmeric and Kale
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Get the recipe

RELATED: Try the healthy minestrone soup that might just help you live to 100

Gluten-Free Flatbread with Rosemary, Sea Salt and Olive Oil
Gluten-Free Flatbread with Rosemary, Sea Salt and Olive Oil
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: Find more gluten-free recipes for breakfast, dinner and dessert

More: Food Healthy On the show Kathie Lee & Hoda

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP