share tweet pin email

Winter can be a tough time for healthy eating: All too often the dishes that are cozy and satisfying are also loaded with saturated fat and excess calories. Not so with actress Jennifer Esposito's lentil soup, which is full of good-for-you ingredients, including heart healthy lentils, plus sweet potatoes, kale and turmeric. Esposito, who must follow a gluten-free diet for medical reasons and who runs a gluten-free bakery, also shares her recipe for wheat- and gluten-free flatbreads that are perfect for dipping in the stew.

RELATED: How to cook with turmeric, the super healthy trendy root

RELATED: Try the healthy minestrone soup that might just help you live to 100

RELATED: Find more gluten-free recipes for breakfast, dinner and dessert