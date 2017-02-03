Food

Healthy Super Bowl appetizers: Baked chicken wings and turkey sausage rolls

TODAY

Chef Gordon Ramsay shares his heart healthy Super Bowl recipes for lighter versions of two game day favorites: chicken wings and sausage rolls.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Super Bowl snacks: Try Gordon Ramsay's chicken wings, turkey sausage roll-ups

Play Video - 4:14

Super Bowl snacks: Try Gordon Ramsay's chicken wings, turkey sausage roll-ups

Play Video - 4:14

More video

Spicy Baked Chicken Wings with Cilantro Lime Yogurt Dipping Sauce
Chef Gordon Ramsay shares his heart healthy Super Bowl recipes for lighter versions of two game day favorites: chicken wings and sausage rolls.
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: Healthy Super Bowl recipes: Sloppy Joes, guacamole and Buffalo cauliflower

Turkey Sausage Rolls with Whole Grain Mustard Aioli
Sausage rolls
Alamy Stock
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

RELATED: 5 Super Bowl snack hacks: Baked wings, football deviled eggs and more

More: Food Entertaining Tailgating On the show

0:00
 
0:00
Your video begins in
0:00
TOP