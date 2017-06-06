Food

Salmon burgers and watermelon salad keep dinner light and bright

Food writer and blogger Elettra Wiedemann shares easy-to-make recipes from her new cookbook Impatient Foodie: 100 Delicious Recipes for a Hectic, Time-Starved World. She shows us how to prepare fresh salmon burgers with spicy yogurt sauce and a healthy salad of earthy farro, sweet watermelon and peppery arugula.

Spicy Salmon Burgers
Servings:
4
If your experience of salmon burgers has only been out of the frozen food aisle, this easy recipe will show you what salmon burgers are really meant to be. They're impatient foodie-friendly, impressive, delicious and healthy, a win all around! My little brother and sister — not normally fish fans — gobbled these up and asked for seconds.

Watermelon, Farro & Arugula Salad
Watermelon is not often served in savory dishes, but this salad really works and is perfect on a hot summer day.

