Need something to keep you satisfied while watching the basketball games this weekend? I whipped up two vegan — and totally delicious — spins on jalapeño poppers and spinach artichoke dip. The Bauer taste testers think they're a slam dunk, but don't take my word for it — give them a shot. (All puns intended!)

Joy Bauer

Spinach artichoke dip typically clocks in at 300-plus calories per 1/4-cup serving. My slim-style vegan version (100% dairy-free) provides only 110 calories per serving but is still rich and delicious — and it's loaded with fiber and protein (7 gram each). It gets its creamy texture from (surprise!) pureed white beans and silken tofu. Your guests won't even realize the secret swap — unless you decide to divulge.

Get the recipe!

