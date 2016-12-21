share tweet pin email

'Tis the season of merry making, gifting and overindulgence. We all want to partake in the seasonal sweets and treats that abound at this time of year, but many of their calorie counts hover around what a decent meal should be. These three festive desserts are perfect for a holiday open house, potluck, or dinner party. The best part is they won't keep you from fitting into that totally hot party dress come New Year's Eve.

Absolutely the perfect thing to go with your afternoon coffee or tea, these festive biscotti also make a wonderful housewarming or holiday gift when wrapped up in a cellophane bag with ribbon. Enjoy one biscotti for under 200 calories!

Everyone loves a classic snickerdoodle cookie and these little gems are extra special with a jam-filled center. I've also made them healthier by using mostly whole wheat flour. Use the same jam for all of them, or mix it up with a colorful trio. Enjoy 2 snickerdoodles for less than 250 calories!

These silky vanilla bean cheesecake panna cottas are just the thing to end a festive meal. They are rich and creamy, and just the right size to satisfy. Plus, they look like little votive candles on the table! Each panna cotta is around 250 calories — enjoy every bite.