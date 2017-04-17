share tweet email

Chef Michael Psilakis shares his recipes for authentic chicken souvlaki and Greek-style turkey burgers, plus the cucumber-yogurt dip (aka tzatziki), lemon-garlic sauce (aka ladolemono) and garlic confit puree you'll want to put on those sandwiches and just about everything else you eat!

If you have homemade cucumber yogurt dip or store-bought tzatziki on hand, you have this meal ready in the time it takes to grill the chicken. In Greece, souvlaki is usually served on skewers alongside french fries, but this is satisfying all on its own, so skip the potatoes and go with a salad instead.

A generous tablespoon of garlic puree not only helps bind the ground turkey mixture for these Greek-style turkey burgers, but is critical for adding moisture and a wonderful layer of flavor to the patties.

Greeks use this condiment, known as tzatziki, on just about everything. If you are lucky enough to find the authentic prepared stuff, go ahead and buy it. Either way, you will have a seriously flavorful and healthy sauce.

Confited garlic is nothing more than the peeled cloves slow-cooked in a bath of seasoned oil. This strips the raw cloves of their acidity, removes their sharp heat and concentrates their sweetness. Use these soft cloves anytime butter or garlic is called for in a savory recipe, especially if raw garlic is too harsh for you.

It may sound chef-y but here goes: Store this super-simple Greek sauce in a squeeze bottle and you will use it all the time. I find I want to drizzle the tangy, unctuous lemon-oil sauce on just about everything; it makes a more exciting dressing than just a squeeze of lemon.

