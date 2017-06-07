Food

Cook a healthy Father's Day feast with halibut, squash boats and more

Siri Daly cooks up a family-friendly menu to celebrate Father's Day. She shows us how to satisfy a dad-sized appetite — while keeping it healthy — with lemony baked halibut, Asian-influenced beef lettuce cups and crispy, cheesy yellow squash boats.

Siri Daly's Baked Lemon Halibut
4
This is one of Carson's favorite fish recipes. It's so light and refreshing, which is why he often requests it alongside a steak. Surf and turf at its best!

Siri Daly's Asian Beef Lettuce Cups
4
Carson tries not to eat very many carbs at dinnertime, so this is a great meal for that. It's packed with a ton of flavor and fun to eat — if you're not afraid of picking up your food!

Siri Daly's Summer Squash Boats
4
Carson requests this side dish pretty regularly, and I'm okay with that because it's so easy to make! It's also fun for a dinner party because everyone gets their own individual portions.

