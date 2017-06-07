Cook a healthy Father's Day feast with halibut, squash boats and more

share tweet email

Siri Daly cooks up a family-friendly menu to celebrate Father's Day. She shows us how to satisfy a dad-sized appetite — while keeping it healthy — with lemony baked halibut, Asian-influenced beef lettuce cups and crispy, cheesy yellow squash boats.

This is one of Carson's favorite fish recipes. It's so light and refreshing, which is why he often requests it alongside a steak. Surf and turf at its best!

Carson tries not to eat very many carbs at dinnertime, so this is a great meal for that. It's packed with a ton of flavor and fun to eat — if you're not afraid of picking up your food!

Carson requests this side dish pretty regularly, and I'm okay with that because it's so easy to make! It's also fun for a dinner party because everyone gets their own individual portions.

