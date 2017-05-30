Healthy banana fritters and corn chowder? Yep, it's possible!

share tweet email

This week, I was challenged to slim down two comfort food favorites: banana fritters and corn chowder. I worked long and hard in my food lab (aka the messy Bauer kitchen) to create health-ified recipes made with better-for-you ingredients, and taste just as delicious and indulgent as the originals. I think these are two winners — give them a try and let me know if you agree.

Banana Fritters are typically a slice of banana smothered in flour and deep-fried in loads of oil. My cleaned-up version tastes like the real deal, but is worlds better for your waistline and your ticker. Did I mention it’s also topped it with a sweet peanut butter-maple drizzle? Trust me, you’ll go bananas!

If you're a corn chowder lover, then you'll go crazy for my slimming version. This recipe is still creamy and dreamy, but with fewer calories than the original because I was able to completely cut out the traditional butter and cream. Give it a shot — my taste testers said it was a-maize-ing (pun intended).

