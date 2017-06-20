Food

The healthiest (and unhealthiest!) condiments, ranked

TODAY

Before you slather that burger with every topping you can think of, let's pause for a moment so you know what you're getting into. Business Insider ranked 12 popular condiments from unhealthiest to healthiest, and it may or may not make you rethink some of your favorite summer foods.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Here are the healthiest (and unhealthiest!) condiments

Play Video - 1:08

Here are the healthiest (and unhealthiest!) condiments

Play Video - 1:08

TODAY Food's take on the list? The key is to look for store-bought versions that are made with very few ingredients, and watch out for the sodium. Sure, we make some condiments at home, too, but nobody's perfect and don't even try to take that bottle of Sriracha out of our hands before we're done squirting it. Here are the healthiest (and unhealthiest!) condiments, ranked.

12. Mayonnaise

The creamy spread comes in at 94 calories per tablespoon. Ugh, sometimes it's better to pretend not to know these things.

No-Mayo Potato Salad
Creamy vegan potato salad
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6-8
Get the recipe

11. Ranch

If you carry around a bottle in your bag (you know who you are), it's no surprise that there are 73 calories per tablespoon.

Dill-Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
How to make buttermilk ranch dressing at home
Sarah DiGregorio/TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Yield:
1 cup
Get the recipe

10. Tartar Sauce

You'll be adding 31 calories per tablespoon to your fish sticks and fish sandwiches, but it's so worth it.

Southern-Style Fish Fry
Katie Lee's Fish n' Chips
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

9. Relish

Sweet and tangy, this condiment rings in at only 20 calories per tablespoon.

Chow Chow
Chow Chow Relish
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

8. Barbecue Sauce

Sometimes BBQ brisket and pulled pork are just so good that you won't even need this sauce that has 29 calories per tablespoon.

Al's BBQ Brisket
Al Roker's BBQ Brisket
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Get the recipe

7. Sriracha

A tablespoon-sized squirt of this fiery condiment is 15 calories, but we always want more.

Easy Glazed Ham with Sriracha and Orange Marmalade
Sriracha-Orange Glazed Ham
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
10 to 12
Get the recipe

6. Ketchup

Just one 19 calorie-tablespoon is worth it for this condiment that adds deep and earthy umami flavor to everything from burgers and hot dogs to chili and even popcorn.

Ketchup
Homemade Ketchup recipe
Emily Kate Roemer
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
3 cups
Get the recipe

5. Soy Sauce

Go ahead and dip that sushi — one tablespoon is only 9 calories.

Braised Soy-Honey-Garlic Chicken
Braised Soy-Honey-Garlic Chicken recipe
Casey Barber
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

4. Dijon Mustard

With only 15 calories per tablespoon, it's a great pick.

Baked Cheddar Dijon Chicken Tenders
Chicken tenders with Cheez-It crust
 / Kelly Senyei
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

3. Pico de Gallo

This fresh combo of chopped tomatoes, onions and herbs has 5 calories per tablespoon.

Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Perfect Guacamole with Pico de Gallo
Daniel Alvarez / St. Regis Punta Mita, Mexico
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
10
Get the recipe

2. Hot Sauce

Hot sauces like Tabasco have zero calories, but a bit more sodium and less potassium than the #1 pick.

Nashville-Style Hot Chicken
Jeff Mauro's recipe for spicy fried chicken sandwiches
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

1. Mustard

With 7 calories per tablespoon and the fewest milligrams of sodium, this came in at the top spot. Here at TODAY Food, we're divided about our feelings for yellow mustard. Some of us love it and some of us think it's meh in comparison to its French cousin Dijon. But, added to recipes like Cheeseburger Spaghetti Pie, Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans and 5-Ingredient Cole Slaw, and we all agree that it's a winner.

Mustard
Homemade Mustard Recipe
Emily Kate Roemer
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Yield:
1/2 cup
Calories:
60
Get the recipe

This post was originally published on June 22, 2016.

More: Food Healthy

TOP