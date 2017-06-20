share tweet pin email

Before you slather that burger with every topping you can think of, let's pause for a moment so you know what you're getting into. Business Insider ranked 12 popular condiments from unhealthiest to healthiest, and it may or may not make you rethink some of your favorite summer foods.

TODAY Food's take on the list? The key is to look for store-bought versions that are made with very few ingredients, and watch out for the sodium. Sure, we make some condiments at home, too, but nobody's perfect and don't even try to take that bottle of Sriracha out of our hands before we're done squirting it. Here are the healthiest (and unhealthiest!) condiments, ranked.

12. Mayonnaise

The creamy spread comes in at 94 calories per tablespoon. Ugh, sometimes it's better to pretend not to know these things.

11. Ranch

If you carry around a bottle in your bag (you know who you are), it's no surprise that there are 73 calories per tablespoon.

10. Tartar Sauce

You'll be adding 31 calories per tablespoon to your fish sticks and fish sandwiches, but it's so worth it.

9. Relish

Sweet and tangy, this condiment rings in at only 20 calories per tablespoon.

8. Barbecue Sauce

Sometimes BBQ brisket and pulled pork are just so good that you won't even need this sauce that has 29 calories per tablespoon.

7. Sriracha

A tablespoon-sized squirt of this fiery condiment is 15 calories, but we always want more.

6. Ketchup

Just one 19 calorie-tablespoon is worth it for this condiment that adds deep and earthy umami flavor to everything from burgers and hot dogs to chili and even popcorn.

5. Soy Sauce

Go ahead and dip that sushi — one tablespoon is only 9 calories.

4. Dijon Mustard

With only 15 calories per tablespoon, it's a great pick.

3. Pico de Gallo

This fresh combo of chopped tomatoes, onions and herbs has 5 calories per tablespoon.

2. Hot Sauce

Hot sauces like Tabasco have zero calories, but a bit more sodium and less potassium than the #1 pick.

1. Mustard

With 7 calories per tablespoon and the fewest milligrams of sodium, this came in at the top spot. Here at TODAY Food, we're divided about our feelings for yellow mustard. Some of us love it and some of us think it's meh in comparison to its French cousin Dijon. But, added to recipes like Cheeseburger Spaghetti Pie, Everything But The Kitchen Sink Baked Beans and 5-Ingredient Cole Slaw, and we all agree that it's a winner.

