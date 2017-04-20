Comfort food gets a healthy makeover: Sausage & peppers and banana cream pie

share tweet email

I was thrilled to tackle these two recent Joy Food challenges: a sausage and pepper hero and banana cream pie. They deliver the same delicious flavor of the traditional (fattening) renditions, but with significantly fewer calories and less fat, sugar and salt. Hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

Talk about a dieter’s dream come true. My lightened-up hero is every bit as delicious as the oil-drenched original. Plus, it will keep you feeling full and satisfied until your next meal rolls around. Feel free to pile on extra peppers and onions to add volume — and extra nutrition.

