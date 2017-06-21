Become the master of your grill with these tips and tricks

share tweet pin email

Chef Michael Lomonaco, owner of Porter House Bar and Grill in New York City breaks down the do's and don'ts of grilling. He shares his best tips for choosing the perfect cut of meat, how to maintain your grill and cooking chicken, steak and fish.

Grilling Red Meat

The prime cuts of meat (rib eye, strip steak, filet mignon) have the most marbleized fat content making them more flavorful, tender and rich in beefy goodness. But they're also the most expensive. You can get more bang for your buck with less expensive cuts (hanger steak, skirt steak and sirloin steak) that are flavorful and delicious when grilled. Here's the secret: Marinating the less expensive cuts makes them more tender, flavorful and help to retain moisture during cooking.

Always preheat your grill. Whether cooking over gas or charcoal briquettes, the grill must be fully preheated before cooking. Starting it 10 to 20 minutes ahead of time will help ensure proper cooking temperatures which, in turn, help prevent sticking, under-cooking and guarantee your grill is ready to go.

Buy a cheap meat thermometer (you can pick them up for as little as $6). The temperature read-out will tell you rare, medium-rare, medium or well done with great accuracy.

The location of your meat on the grill is important. Steaks should be cooked quickly over the hotter area of the grill to get a good char. Searing the surface of the food at a high temperature will form a caramelized crust and is a vitally important part of building flavor!

Grilling Chicken

Boneless chicken thighs are — in my opinion — the most moist and delicious part of the bird. But the breast can't be just as tasty if prepared correctly. Chicken breasts have a tendency to dry out if you don't know what you're doing. I like to leave the skin on to help keep it moist and add flavor.

Marinating also goes a long way in adding flavor and keeping the meat moist. I like to marinate my chicken in a mixture of 1/2 cup soy sauce, 1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper, 1/2 cup minced fresh lemongrass (from 2 stalks), 1/2 cup fresh lime juice, 1/2 cup Asian fish sauce, 2 tablespoons crushed red pepper flakes and 1/2 cup sugar. Ideally, you should marinate chicken overnight, but even a 2-3 hour soak will make a big difference in taste and texture.

Chicken is best cooked over the more medium range area of the grill, that being the less intensely hot area of the grill. This allows it to be fully cooked throughout and avoids burning the exterior. The chicken is done when the juices run clear when pierced with a fork. But you should also use a thermometer to make sure the internal temperature reaches 165°F.

Grilling Fish

Many types of fish grill very well. Salmon, tuna and swordfish are all excellent grilling fish. Shrimp is perfect on the grill. You can pit them all directly on the grill without them falling apart. But other fish that are more on the flaky side are not suited to grilling on the grates (cod, bass, haddock, snapper, etc.). Luckily, there's a solution. Grill baskets are widely available, affordable and let you make all kind of fish on the grill. It helps hold the fish together while allowing it to get all the smoky, charred goodness of cooking over flames. They're also great for grilling fish whole.

Fish cookery is a matter of taste. Some people like salmon and tuna grilled medium-rare, others like their seafood more well done. As with chicken and steak, a thermometer will help you reach and determine your preferred level of doneness.

Fish will turn out better when placed on a hot grill surface. This will help prevent it from sticking to the grill surface, and it will cook very quickly in this location.

