Impress your guests with grilled watermelon salad and tender boneless ribs

Al Roker is taking a road trip to surprise home cooks with Father's Day barbecues in their very own backyards.

Barbecued ribs: See this deserving dad reveal his grilling secrets

Barbecued ribs: See this deserving dad reveal his grilling secrets

In the third installment of our series, Al and pitmaster Chris Lilly are surprising Melvin Bradley in Palm Coast, Florida. Melvin is a retired meteorologist and enjoys spending time with his family. He loves grilling for his wife, adult children and 11 grandkids. His daughter, Melody, nominated him for this special surprise.

Al, Chris and Melvin cook up tender pork ribs with a sweet and spicy rub and a cool and fresh grilled watermelon and tomato salad topped with feta cheese.

Grilled Boneless Pork Ribs
Melvin Bradley's Grilled Pork Ribs
Get the recipe

The blend of sweet, spicy and savory seasonings gives these ribs a rich depth of flavor. Cooking them low and slow makes them incredibly tender.

Grilled Watermelon and Tomato Salad
Watermelon and Tomato Salad
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
10-14
Get the recipe

This is a fresh, feel-good salad that goes well with all grilled meats, especially during the hot summer months.

