Impress your guests with grilled watermelon salad and tender boneless ribs

Al Roker is taking a road trip to surprise home cooks with Father's Day barbecues in their very own backyards.

In the third installment of our series, Al and pitmaster Chris Lilly are surprising Melvin Bradley in Palm Coast, Florida. Melvin is a retired meteorologist and enjoys spending time with his family. He loves grilling for his wife, adult children and 11 grandkids. His daughter, Melody, nominated him for this special surprise.

Al, Chris and Melvin cook up tender pork ribs with a sweet and spicy rub and a cool and fresh grilled watermelon and tomato salad topped with feta cheese.

The blend of sweet, spicy and savory seasonings gives these ribs a rich depth of flavor. Cooking them low and slow makes them incredibly tender.

This is a fresh, feel-good salad that goes well with all grilled meats, especially during the hot summer months.

