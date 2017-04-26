This Goth ice cream is here to crush the unicorns

share tweet pin email

Social media has been stormed with a whole lot of unicorns and rainbows lately, but now there's a dessert for those with a soul that veers way closer to the dark and twisty side.

🖤 food for your mood 🖤 Wednesday Adams would approve! 📸: @helloitsroxie @little.damage #littledamage A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 12, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

Little Damage Ice Cream Shop in Los Angeles, California is not launching some pink and purple swirled rainbow unicorn delight as an answer to the latest annoying food trend, but rather going to the dark side, deliciously, with its Goth-inspired ice cream.

Finally; soft-serve to match your mood 🖤 tag a friend! @little.damage #littledamage A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 20, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

This ice cream creation is just what a dark-lipstick-wearing and depressing-poetry-slinging Goth dreams of, with midnight-black, almond-charcoal flavored soft serve ice cream. It's even served in a black cone!

Did you know that the @little.damage #AlmondCharcoal flavor gets its color naturally from activated charcoal? Tag a friend to come by & give it a try! 🖤 A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

The almond-charcoal flavor actually comes via activated charcoal, which sounds vaguely like a face mask but could also be delicious. We’re open.

🖤 friend goals 💙 the @little.damage Unicorn Tears & #AlmondCharcoal is the perfect pairing 🦄💧 @jerilynmoon A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 21, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Toppings are available if you wish to add some color to your ice cream cone creation, but really, if you're into hearts and rainbows, you likely wouldn't be down for this dessert anyway. Dark and moody desserts for all — we’re into it. You can get swirls of hope and rainbows everywhere else on the block (or actually also in other flavors at Little Damage.)

▪️ SAY GOODBYE TO ALMOND CHARCOAL ▪️tomorrow @little.damage is putting in BLACK ROSES 🌹⚫️ A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

As cool as this almond-charcoal creation is, it's actually not the only way to get ice cream as dark as your heart. New York City's Morgenstern's served up a hard black ice cream called coconut ash, and black sesame ice cream has existed in Japan for years — you can even find squid ink ice cream in some places. However, Little Damage's black ice cream and black cone creation looks really cool on Instagram, and ultimately, isn't that all that really matters?