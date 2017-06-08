Meet the 'Glonut': A doughnut that glows in the dark

share tweet pin email

Well, this’ll make finding your midnight snack easier.

A bakery in Sydney, Australia, recently released glow in the dark doughnuts — or as they call them, “glonuts” — and people are obsessed.

GLONUTS AT VIVID BY @blackstarpastry 🍩 A post shared by ✨ (@ewest.1) on May 27, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Black Star Pastry is behind the radiant new treat that features icing which glows under a blacklight.

Possibly the best part about the doughnuts — besides their fun appearance, of course — is that all the ingredients are natural. You won’t find any dyes or additives in the product. (Whaaaat?!)

According to the shop’s website, the ingredient that makes it glow is made from vitamin B, which can be quite acidic. The buttery doughnut is iced in a tart yuzu glaze, so when you bite down into it, you’ll get a mixture of sweet and sour on your tongue.

Anyone for glonuts? Happening now at Martin Place. A post shared by B L A C K STAR P A S T R Y (@blackstarpastry) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:07am PDT

The glonut is the latest product in the galaxy food trend. It joins the ranks of popular galactic desserts such as galaxy doughnuts (bagels, too!) and Disney’s glow-in-the-dark cotton candy.

The Galaxy cakes sell well. And I really like how this one came out. #icecreamcake #dqcakes #dairyqueencakes #galaxycake #universe A post shared by Montey (@hac.kdairyqueencakes) on Apr 17, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

Light up cotton candy made its way to #disneyworld!!! #happilyeverafter #fireworks #magickingdom A post shared by Disney Food Blog (@disneyfoodblog) on May 17, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

Black Star Pastry said people have been loving the glonut so much that they’ve had to ramp up production in order to meet the demand. The website reads, “When food is able to capture the imagination like a glow in the dark doughnut, it’s no wonder they have taken off!”

These pastries also owe a lot of their success to their Insta-worthy appearance. People have been taking to social media to snap the gorgeous glow-in-the-dark doughnuts. We could stare at these radiant desserts all day — and night.