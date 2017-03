share tweet email

Chef, cookbook author and TV show host Giada De Laurentiis shares the recipes for the most popular dishes at her namesake restaurant in Las Vegas. Her veal saltimbocca is stuffed with Fontina cheese, wrapped in prosciutto, coated with breadcrumbs and cooked until crisp. Her quick and easy no-cook checca sauce is full of flavor, perfect over pasta and can be made in minutes.

