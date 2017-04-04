It's free cone day at Ben & Jerry's!

share tweet pin email

Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's is one of those sneaky "holidays" that moves around on us every year, and alas, it is earlier than normal this year — April 4, aka today!

It starts at noon, so make sure to have an excuse ready as to why you're back late from lunch. And if you can't break away earlier, it goes until 8 p.m. at participating scoop shops nationwide. Find the closest one to you here.

Ben & Jerry's

If you go — make that, when you go, consider trying one of the three new flavors from the new "Cereal Splashback" line: Froot Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco, which taste like frozen versions of the milk that's left in your cereal bowl. They're also only available in scoop shops, so now's the time, people! And if cereal milk isn't your thing, well, it was free.

Other recent flavor launches include Chocolate Cherry Garcia (at last!), and non-dairy versions of Cherry Garcia, Caramel Almond Brittle and Coconut Seven Layer Bar, made with almond milk.

While previous Free Cone Days have been themed around, say, climate-change awareness, this year's theme is simply "a thank you to our fans," a company spokesperson told TODAY Food.

The tradition of Free Cone Day dates all the way back to 1979, as an appreciation from the founders after the ice cream maker's first year doing business out of a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont.

Today, the chain gives away more than 1 million free scoops around the world on Free Cone Day, making it easily one of our favorite days of the year.